UFC Report: Marlon Vera to Fight Ex-UFC Champ at Abu Dhabi Fight Night
Marlon Vera is set to fight Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Abu Dhabi on August 3, per a report from AG Fight on May 24.
The fight would be the second confirmed fight on the Abu Dhabi card, alongside Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov, the main event. The report comes just days after Vera registered his interest in fighting Petr Yan or Jose Aldo for his next fight on the JAXXON podcast.
Figueiredo would provide a good opportunity for the Ecuadorian striker, as he is 1-2 in his last three performances, arguably 0-3, depending on how you scored his fight with Pedro Munhoz. 'Chito' will be defending his #4 ranking against the invading Figueiredo, who vacated the flyweight division after his losing effort against Brandon Moreno in their tetralogy title fight.
'Deus Da Guerra' has impressed in his new division, handing losses to Rob Font and Cody Garbrandt in back-to-back performances. Vera would undoubtedly be his stiffest test yet, and a victory would surely propel him to face the winner of the rumored Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili fight.
