RAF star Bo Bassett wants to change combat sports forever after Virginia Tech pledge

For RAF star Bo Bassett, the time is now.

Bassett, who competed at RAF 03 last month in Chicago, doesn't want to be remembered as a one-hit wonder who upset former Bellator veteran Darrion Caldwell and was never heard from again. Entering his collegiate career at Virginia Tech next year, he told MMA Knockout's Zain Bando via the Bando's Breakdowns podcast that he wants to use the Caldwell win as leverage toward future success.

"I always had really high goals and dreams and I didn't know where it would take me," Bassett said. "But throughout the process and the journey, it has been awesome to get the recognition for wrestling, but also just trying to grow the sport as well. And kind of tapping into combat sports and knowing there's a bigger world outside of just wrestling."

Bassett said as his recognition has continued to skyrocket across social media, he has quickly realized that becoming a brand on his own, alongside his wrestling acumem, is only going to make him much more marketable and potentially someone who can compete in multiple sports at a very high level.

Now with his commitment to Virginia Tech in the rearview mirror after having been initially committed to the University of Iowa, Bassett said he is excited to move forward and compete against some of the best wrestlers in the country and prove to his coaching staff that he was worth taking a chance on.

Bo Bassett Hopes To Transform Virginia Tech Wrestling

Grove City junior Hudson Hohman wrestles Bishop McCort junior Bo Bassett during the PIAA state wrestling championships, Saturday, March 8, 2025, at the Giant Center in Hershey. | Harrison Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Now I'm feeling super relieved that it's over," Bassett said of the recruitment process. "I know that I'm in the best place I can be for myself, for my family and for my future. So, we're really excited to join forces here with Virginia Tech. They are an amazing program as far as wrestling goes. They are amazing people. And I'm excited to see where we can take this."

Bassett doesn't want his Virginia Tech experience to be one that people only remember for the four years that he is in Blacksburg. He wants it to be a long-term relationship where he can stay in touch with his coaches, alumni, and feel proud of what he accomplished when he works back years later on all he did to grow the sport of wrestling.

Bo Bassett Wants To Be Great Teammate, Influence At Virginia Tech

Joseph Sanderfer of Massillon Perry, bottom, wrestles Bo Bassett of Bishop McCort during their 144 pound semifinal match during the 2024 Ironman Wrestling Tournament at Walsh Jesuit High School on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But, for now, Bassett wants to soak up as much information as he possibly can.

"I'm very flexible as far as [the] weight class," Bassett said. "I'm gonna be the hardest worker every single time I can, right. I'm gonna work extremely hard. I'm gonna try to learn from everyone. There's a lot of amazing assets for me on that team that I can learn from."

As he enters his next chapter, Bassett has three goals, he said.

"Let's have a ton of fun," Bassett said. "Let's change the sport. Let's win."

