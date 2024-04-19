Arizona's Luttrell Lands NIL Deal with American Eagle
Although he only spent one season at Tennessee before transferring to Arizona in December, defensive back Jack Luttrell has already established himself as one of the biggest social media stars in college football.
With 222,000 TikTok followers to his name, Luttrell continues to expand his NIL portfolio with a new partnership with American Eagle.
On the football field, he was a three-star high school recruit, according to 247, holding offers from multiple SEC and ACC programs.
"Growing up, American Eagle was always one of my favorite clothing brands," Luttrell shared. "What I love about the brand is its trendy styles and how comfortable the clothes feel and fit."
TikTok and other social media platforms have helped student-athletes land deals. While it's not a direct correlation to NIL deals, having the following Luttrell has helped. He believes his genuine and authentic content is the reason for brands wanting to work with him.
"Having one of the largest TikTok followings in college football allows me the opportunity to work with some of my favorite brands," he continued. "I believe brands enjoy working with me because of how genuine and authentic my content is."
With Luttrell using TikTok for years, he knows the ins and outs of the platform. He understood when he entered college that TikTok could help him land deals.
"I've been using TikTok since I was in high school, but when I got to college, I knew that I had an opportunity to use it to help me with NIL," Luttrell shared. "Since then, I've been working with my management team to grow my social following and partner with the brands I truly enjoy, all while creating content that is true to myself."
"American Eagle is the first apparel brand I’ve partnered with which is great because I enjoy sharing fashion content as well as sports content. They also wanted my content to feel authentic so I had some creative control which is always nice to have for a campaign. It’s important to me to dress my best for class, team events, and before games so working with a brand like American Eagle was a great partnership."
Luttrell - represented by Aaron Koschitzki of Outshine Talent - has deals with Pepsi, Raising Cane's, HeyDude, Ad Council and NextGen America, among others.
Koschitzki has played a big part in student-athletes like Luttrell's landing deals and believes authentic partners start with an athlete's connection to the brand and products.
"When working on any brand deal, one of the most important factors is making sure that our client has a genuine passion for the brand, product or service they’ll be partnering with," Koschitzki said. This passion is the key to creating authentic content that allows both the brand and the athlete to achieve their goals. This American Eagle campaign is the perfect example of one of our clients working with one of his favorite brands."
"Our goal is always to make the process from start to finish as easy as possible for our brand partners and agencies," Koschitzki added.
Luttrell, now at Arizona, is looking forward to the opportunity in the desert to show that he's a star on and off the field.
"I’m excited to be in Arizona. I love the school and the football program and I’m looking forward to showing everyone what type of player I am at the college level."