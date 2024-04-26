Eli Manning Hosting Event to Raise NIL Funds for Ole Miss
Former Ole Miss star Eli Manning is returning to Oxford to co-host a NIL fundraising event with current quarterback Jaxson Dart to help raise NIL funds for The Grove Collective.
The collective allows student-athletes to be compensated fairly and helps Ole Miss programs recruit the top talent in the country. Manning will return to his alma mater for the event, which is on Monday, May 6, according to On3.
“Tables for 10 are available on a first-come, first-served basis, offering you and your guests the opportunity to interact with the past and future of Ole Miss football,” The Grove Collective posted on its official website
Dart, a Utah native, threw for 3,364 yards, 23 touchdowns, and five interceptions last season. He started his career at USC before excelling at Ole Miss the past two seasons.
Head coach Lane Kiffin promoted the event on his X account, getting Ole Miss fans hyped up for what looks to be an awesome night helping their student-athletes.
Winners of the Peach Bowl over Penn State in 2023, the Rebels will look to improve upon their top-10 finish. With how Kiffin has improved this program, 2023 looked to be the beginning of something special in Oxford.
The tables for the event are expensive, currently $5,000. The collective will raise $50,000 given there are 10 tables. However, it's uncertain if there will be more ways to donate to the collective once people are at the event.
Ole Miss hit the portal hard all offseason, landing multiple former four-star recruits. They have 18 incoming transfers, according to 247 Sports. Events like this are why that's possible.