Former Georgia Quarterback Commit Says He Didn't Handle NIL Deals in Recruitment
Dylan Raiola, a University of Nebraska star and former University of Georgia commit, spoke about his NIL decisions in a recent episode on the Bussin' with the Boys podcast.
Raiola, now a freshman, was the No. 7 overall prospect and No. 2 rated quarterback in the 2024 high school class, according to 247 Sports. His decision to de-commit from Georgia came as a surprise, causing people to question if the decision was strictly off NIL deals.
However, Raiola said he didn't deal with his NIL deals, as his parents took care of that for him.
"People do it different ways, come at you different ways. But for me, I didn’t handle that stuff," Raiola said. “My parents handled it. My marketing team handled it, so I'm grateful for that. I didn’t want to deal with that. You guys handle that. I’ll play football."
It's a bit of a surprise to hear a player of his caliber have his family deal with his NIL deals, but it's also not the worst idea. With the landscape moving the way it has in recent years, a young man dealing with that can cause unnecessary stress.
Factor in that he has to fight for the starting quarterback position and having help makes a big difference.
Dylan's father, Dominic, was a star football player and All-American at Nebraska, and while times have changed, he understands what it's like to be that type of talent.
Nebraska finished 5-7 overall and 3-6 in the Big Ten, another disappointing season for the Cornhuskers. However, this was once a proud program that found success in college football.
Perhaps Raiola can help them get back to that status.