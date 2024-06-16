Arkansas Pitcher Signs NIL Deal Described As 'Match Made In Hot Dog Heaven'
The Arkansas Razorbacks were elimnated from College World Series contention earlier this month, but that hasn't stopped their players from benefitting from an NIL bump.
Freshman pitcher Hunter Dietz announced a deal with food company Dietz & Watson for their 'Dietz Nutz' product line.
"You've never heard of Dietz Nuts?" asked the pitcher with a knowing laugh in a commercial shot to celebrate the deal.
Arkansas Edge, the NIL collective for the school, was responsible for putting the project together.
Dietz and Watson humorously called the deal a "match made in hot dog heaven" on their social media post announcing the partnership. Along with the nuts, they sell meats and cheeses across the country. It's not a local deal, but it was one that they couldn't pass up making.
Dietz appeared in two games this season for Arkansas. He pitched one total inning and allowed one hit to two strikeouts.
Though he didn't play much in year one, he figures to be a bigger part of their game plan next season. He came to the school as the No. 51 overall prospect and No. 5 left-handed pitcher in the country according to Perfect Game.
Most of the starting rotation will likely be back for next season, barring some surprises in the MLB draft, but Dietz could potentially work his way in as a relief option.
The southpaw is a big-bodied pitcher, standing at 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds. He's credited as having a solid fastball to go with a changeup. His other solid pitch is a slider.
He was a part of the No. 2 recruiting class in the country. The program is historically successful in recruiting. While they didn't need to make their case with creative NIL deals, it certainly won't hurt as they try to keep up with the ever-changing landscape of college athletics.