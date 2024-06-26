Boston Celtics GM Says NIL Has Changed the NBA Draft
As the world of the NBA prepares for the start of the draft on Wednesday, they must account for the impact made by the emergence of NIL in college athletics.
In a pre-draft press conference, Boston Celtics President and GM Brad Stevens spoke on how NIL has changed the event.
"Now I do think that as you get later on into the second round, I don't think this is going to change anytime soon, the advancement of NIL and how out of control that's gotten has really impacted the late 40s and 50s and post draft and all that type of stuff," said Stevens.
The minimum salary for a rookie in the NBA is $1.1 million while two-way players that split time in the G League will make around $560,000. It's not surprising that NIL could keep some good players around at that price tag.
"There are a lot of people that went back that probably would be in that mix, but they just got huge paydays. They got more than two-ways," said the GM. "So that's kind of the world that we're living in now a little bit. I think that will be where the draft might be most impacted consistently over the next few years."
One clear example from this draft cycle was Coleman Hawkins. He left Illinois and even went to the combine. He was a top player in college last season but was not expected to be a first-round draft selection. Instead of heading to the league, he went to Kansas State where he received an NIL deal reportedly worth $2 million.
This next draft will also be the first of the brand-new two-night format. This could allow for more evaluation in the new world of the draft.
“Based on feedback about the NBA Draft format from basketball executives around the league and my own experience in draft rooms, we believe that teams will benefit from being able to regroup between rounds and having additional time to make decisions during the second round. Two nights of primetime coverage will also enhance the viewing experience for our fans and further showcase the draftees,” said NBA EVP and Head of Basketball Operations Joe Dumars on NBA.com.
As the college world continues to shift, the professional leagues will need to adapt as well.