Colorado Buffaloes Football Receives Shocking NIL Update
Deion Sanders has turned the Colorado Buffaloes' football program completely around. He has made them a team that the entire nation keeps an eye on.
Some of that attention is great, while other parts of it are negative. Many fans want to see the Buffaloes compete and win, while others hope that Sanders and company fail.
However, all publicity is good publicity. Sanders has made Colorado a team to be respected.
When it comes to the NIL market, the Buffaloes are shockingly high on the list. The school may not be viewed as an "elite" football program, but they have the funds and ability to make major moves with the help of NIL.
Shedeur Sanders is entering what will be his last college football season in 2024. He's expected to be a high pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. That leaves Sanders and Colorado with a question at the quarterback position.
Sanders has been working hard to recruit five-star quarterback Julian Lewis away from the USC Trojans. He has also received heavy interest from the Auburn Tigers.
While both USC and Auburn are considered bigger football schools than Colorado, it sounds like the Buffaloes have the NIL funds to compete with both of them.
According to a report from Josh Newberg of On3, Colorado has the resources to compete with Auburn and their offer is higher than USC's.
Clearly, this is good news for Sanders and the Buffaloes.
It may not mean that they'll end up landing Lewis to be their quarterback of the future, but they have a fighting chance. They will also be able to be competitive with other top recruits.
Simply seeing how much financial ability Colorado has is a testament to the hard work that Sanders has put in. He's making the program a legitimate national contender from a non-football perspective.
Over the next few years, he will look to get his team to being a contender on the field. He is well on his way to accomplishing that goal.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how the Buffaloes do in their attempts to lure Lewis to Colorado. If they can get that done, he'll be a huge part of getting the team into playoff contention.