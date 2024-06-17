Name Image Likeness

Kentucky Basketball Coach Emphasizes Magnitude of Importance for New NIL Collective

The Kentucky Wildcats new basketball coach is making his needs known with the new NIL collective.

Dylan Sanders

University of Kentucky’s new men’s basketball coach Mark Pope applauds as Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart introduces him to the thousands of fans in Rupp Arena for his press conference on Sunday, April 14, 2024.
University of Kentucky’s new men’s basketball coach Mark Pope applauds as Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart introduces him to the thousands of fans in Rupp Arena for his press conference on Sunday, April 14, 2024. / Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY
The Kentucky Wildcats basketball program is undergoing a huge change this season, transitioning from one of the most storied head coaches in basketball history to now being led by a former player.

When John Calipari left for SEC rival Arkansas Razorbacks, Kentucky worked quickly to bring Mark Pope in.

Pope played for the Wildcats from 1994-1996. After a couple of stints in the NBA and a few seasons overseas, he switched to coaching in 2009.

Most recently, he was the head coach of the BYU Cougars. After putting together a couple of successful seasons with the Cougars, Kentucky felt that he was ready to take over one of the largest programs in the country.

Along with the new coach, the school also revamped their NIL collective 'Club Blue' back in March. They recently held an event for supporters of the collective. Pope didn't hold back when speaking of their importance while addressing the crowd.

“The University of Kentucky has an advantage that no other university in the basketball world has, and that’s [Big Blue Nation],” said Pope to the crowd of supporters per Lexington Herald Leader's Ben Roberts. “There’s a sense that that’s what’s going to put us over the edge. We have this groundswell of support that’s going to fit into this NIL world. And it’s going to go a long way to determine how successful we can be. And that’s why we’re so incredibly grateful for this group, guys. If you’ve spent one second wondering if you’re making a difference, please stop. You’re making all the difference."

Recruiting has taken an understandable hit under the new regime. The last class of the Calipari era finished as the best in the country. The 2024 signing class finished No. 28 overall, mostly carried by their transfers.

Pope wasn't able to convince any five-stars to come to Kentucky this time around, which could highlight an increasing need for NIL funding without the proven track record that the school could have previously taken advantage of.

"We can’t wait to be out on the court and show you what the return on that investment is going to be. We’re super grateful,” Pope added.

Overall, the event saw Pope speak and then gave contributors a chance to meet most of the upcoming roster.

Dylan Sanders

DYLAN SANDERS

Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders

