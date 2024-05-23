Texas NIL Collective Signs Private Jet Company as Sponsor
Texas Longhorns star quarterback Quinn Ewers signed an NIL deal with Nicholas Air in April, making it a one-of-a-kind partnership. His partnership with Nicholas Air was just the second private jet NIL deal for a collegiate athlete.
Nicholas signed Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart in February. The company has since shown an interest in the college football NIL space, a smart business decision with how the game is growing.
According to Pete Nakos of On3, the Texas One Fund, an NIL collective for Texas athletics, signed Nicholas Air as its private aviation partner.
"The NIL collective for Texas football and Texas athletics signed Nicholas Air as its private aviation partner. This is not the first time Nicholas Air has activated in the Austin market," Nakos wrote.
Adding this for Texas is a massive advantage over other athletic programs around the country. And, looking to win a National Championship next season and in the future, it might be needed.
The Longhorns are a consensus top-five team in America entering the 2024-25 college football season. With Ewers leading the way, the expectation is for them to be a team with a chance to win it all.
With NIL changing the game over the past few years, these types of deals are ones that big-time athletic programs have to start working out. Many of the top high school recruits and players in the transfer portal should only be impressed when they hear about this partnership with Nicholas.
For Texas to be the program they're looking to be over the next few years, NIL will be as important of a factor as any.
Nakos added that the full terms of the relationship weren't disclosed. With Ewers already working with the company, it'd make sense if the partnership has something to do with the potential Heisman trophy winner.