UCLA's Chase Griffin: Athlete Advocate and NIL Trailblazer
Chase Griffin, known for his prowess as as Texas high school football legend turned UCLA backup quarterback, found himself in a different arena: testifying before Congress. His natural instincts guided him through this unfamiliar territory. He addressed the U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee on innovation, data, and commerce, criticizing the proposed FAIR College Sports Act. Griffin felt strongly that the bill hindered athletes from accessing rightful compensation.
“I had to offer truthfully and experientially my knowledge on what has been and what it can continue to be with unfettered access for college athletes to exercise their NIL rights,” Griffin expressed to the Los Angeles Times.
His testimony held weight, influencing the fate of the bill. Representative Lori Trahan commended Griffin’s courage, highlighting how rare it is to see a 23-year-old challenging federal legislation.
Griffin’s advocacy for athletes isn’t confined to Capitol Hill. He’s carved a niche as a leading voice on Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) issues, amassing over 40 deals nationwide. His efforts earned him recognition as NIL Athlete of the Year.
Trahan invited Griffin to share his insights, believing athletes like him deserve a platform in the NIL dialogue often dominated by industry leaders. Griffin stressed the importance of allowing the NIL market to evolve organically before imposing regulations.
Beyond Capitol Hill, Griffin uses platforms like The Athletes Bureau to empower his fellow athletes. He encourages proactive engagement with brands, leveraging his expertise to guide UCLA. “I talk to him a lot about NIL, what direction it’s going in, what we should do just here as a school, how to kick-start more things,” new Bruins football coach DeShaun Foster said. “So, I’m just glad that we have Chase Griffin on our team and on our side.”
Griffin told Congress that most college athletes don’t make “Lamborghini money” from NIL, although he himself has done very well. With his deals ranging in the four to six figure range per deal, Griffin might be approaching “Lamborghini money.”
“My overall goal is to create generational wealth early, which thankfully I’m in the process of doing now and then going into public service and philanthropy,” Griffin said. “Now, whether it’s more on the privatized, philanthropy side or on the public service side, it’s really just about helping others for me and I’ve been blessed through NIL to be able to practice some of those good habits while I’m still in college.”
According to The Los Angeles Times, Griffin has made more than $50,000 in charitable contributions, including over $25,000 to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank which helped to provide 100,000 meals for those in need.
While Griffin’s exact NIL earnings remain undisclosed, his impact reverberates beyond personal gain.