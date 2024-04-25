Philadelphia 76ers Player Reportedly Involved In Car Crash Following 76ers-Knicks Game
On Thursday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers will host the New York Knicks at the Wells Fargo Center for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
The 76ers have lost each of the first two games, and most recently lost Game 2 by a score of 104-101 (on Monday).
According to TMZ Sports, hours after the game, Kelly Oubre Jr. was involved in a car crash.
Thankfully, they report that there were no injuries, and the former Kansas star will be in the starting lineup on Thursday.
Via TMZ Sports: "Kelly Oubre Jr. Wrecks Lamborghini In Car Crash Hours After Sixers' Game 2 Loss"
Oubre Jr. is in his first season with the 76ers, and averaged 15.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 31.1% from the three-point range in 68 games.
The 28-year-old was initially the 15th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, and has also spent time with the Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors over nine seasons.
His career averages are 13.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 32.7% from the three-point range in 595 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 20 NBA playoff games (three starts).
The 76ers were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
Game 4 of the series will be on Sunday afternoon (also at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia).