Aaron Gordon's Viral Quote About Nikola Jokic After Nuggets-Lakers Game
On Thursday evening, the Denver Nuggets defeated the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 112-105 to take Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
Four out of five starters on the Nuggets scored 20+ points, and Aaron Gordon led the way with 29 points, 15 rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 12/18 from the field.
After the game, Gordon met with the media and one of his quotes about Nikola Jokic went viral (h/t Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports).
Gordon on Jokic: "Joker's a basketball genius. I mean, he's just a genius and happens to play basketball. He makes the game very easy. When you think the game like that, the game unlocks. You can start seeing plays ahead, two, three steps ahead."
Jokic finished his night with 24 points, 15 rebounds, nine assists and one steal while shooting 9/13 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
He is arguably the best player in the NBA and will have an excellent chance to win his third MVP Award.
Gordon and Jokic have been teammates for four seasons.
Last year, they swept the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals and won the 2023 NBA Championship over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.
The Nuggets have a 3-0 lead in the series, and Game 4 will be on Saturday evening (also in Los Angeles).
Whoever advances will face off against either the Phoenix Suns or the Minneosta Timberwolves in the second round.