Anthony Edwards' Ridiculous Ankle-Breaker Went Viral In Timberwolves-Nuggets Game 2
On Monday evening, Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves are playing the Denver Nuggets (in Colorado) for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series.
The Timberwolves got off to a great start to the night.
Edwards had 18 points, five assists and one steal while shooting 7/11 from the field in his first 24 minutes of playing time.
During the first half, the All-Star shooting guard also had a huge highlight that got a lot of views on social media (h/t Hoop Central).
Reggie Jackson reached for the ball, and Edwards used his excellent handle to create space, which sent Jackson to the ground.
Edwards has had a fantastic start to the 2024 NBA playoffs.
He is coming off a dominant performance in Game 1 where he put up 43 points, seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 17/29 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
The Timberwolves won 106-99, and they also swept Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in the first round, so they are 5-0 in the 2024 playoffs.
Edwards was the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of UGA and is in his fourth season in the league.
The Timberwolves are the third seed in the Western Conference and had a 56-26 record.
Game 2 of the series will be on Friday evening at the Target Center in Minnesota.
At home, the Timberwolves have been excellent, going 32-11 in 43 games.