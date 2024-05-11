Anthony Edwards' Brutally Honest Statement After Nuggets-Timberwolves Game
On Friday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves hosted the Denver Nuggets at the Target Center for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.
The Timberwolves lost by a score of 117-90, which is their first loss of the 2024 postseason.
All-Star guard Anthony Edwards finished with 19 points, six rebounds, five assists and one block while shooting 8/15 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
After the game, he met with the media, and made an honest statement.
Edwards: "It's on me. I'll take the blame for this loss. I came out with no energy at all. I came out flat and I can't afford to do that for my team. I let my team and my coaches down, fans down, I'll be ready for Sunday."
The Timberwolves had won the first two games of the series (in Denver).
Edwards has been incredible to start the 2024 playoffs, and came into the night averaging 32.3 points per contest.
Two-time MVP Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 24 points, 14 rebounds, nine assists, three steals and three blocks while shooting 10/18 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Game 4 of the series will be on Sunday (also at the Target Center).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Dallas Mavericks.
That series is tied up at 1-1 with Game 3 on Sunday in Dallas, Texas.