Anthony Edwards Joins Kobe Bryant On Exclusive NBA List
On Saturday evening, Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves faced off against the Denver Nuggets in Colorado for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.
The game was an absolute thriller, and the Timberwolves won by a score of 106-99.
Edwards was incredible, and finished the victory with 43 points, seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 17/29 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history by joining Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant on an exclusive list.
Via NBA History: "Anthony Edwards joins Kobe Bryant as the only players 22 years old or younger to score 40 points in back-to-back playoff games!"
The Timberwolves swept the Phoenix Suns in the first round.
In Game 4, Edwards had 40 points, nine rebounds, six assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 13/23 from the field and 7/13 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
He is arguably the best shooting guard in the NBA and a top-15 player in the league.
The Timberwolves are the third seed in the Western Conference and had a 56-26 record.
They are in the NBA playoffs for the third straight season, but this is their first time in the second round (in that span).
Game 2 of the series will be on Monday evening (also in Denver).
The Timberwolves have gone 29-15 in the 44 games they have played on the road.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals.