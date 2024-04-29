Anthony Edwards' Mind-Blowing Dunk Went Viral In Timberwolves-Suns Game
On Sunday evening, Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Phoenix Suns by a score of 122-116.
The victory means they have now swept the Suns and will advance to the second to face off against either the Los Angeles Lakers or the Denver Nuggets.
All-Star Anthony Edwards had an amazing series, and finished Game 4 with 40 points, nine rebounds, six assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 13/23 from the field and 7/13 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
During the game, he also had a huge dunk that went viral on social media.
Via The NBA: "ANTHONY EDWARDS ARE YOU SERIOUS 🤯🤯🤯"
The post from the NBA got over 45,000 likes and nearly four million impressions (on X) in less than 24 hours.
FS1's Nick Wright also shared his opinion on the huge highlight.
Via Wright: "Given time/score/situation, you just won’t find many dunks better than that from Ant."
The Timberwolves are the third seed in the Western Conference and had a 56-26 record.
They are in the NBA playoffs for the third straight season, but they had lost in the first round in each of the previous two seasons.
Edwards is arguably the best shooting guard in the NBA, and finished the regular season with averages of 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 79 games.
He was the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Georgia.