Anthony Edwards' Viral Post On X After Timberwolves-Suns Game
On Friday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves faced off against the Phoenix Suns in Arizona for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
The Timberwolves dominated for the third straight game and won by a score of 126-109.
They now have a commanding 3-0 lead in the series, and All-Star guard Anthony Edwards led the way with 36 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals while shooting 12/23 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 43 minutes of playing time.
After the game (on Saturday), Edwards made a post to X with four photos that had over 4,000 likes in less than two hours.
Edwards captioned his post: "13 More #LockIn"
Edwards is only 22, but is seen by many as the best shooting guard in the NBA.
The former UGA star has averaged 28.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 2.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in the first three games of the series.
The Timberwolves are in the NBA playoffs for the third straight season, but they lost in the first round in each of the previous two.
They are the third seed in the Western Conference and had 56-26 record.
As for the Suns, they are the sixth seed and had a 49-33 record.
Game 4 of the series will be on Sunday evening (also in Arizona).
Whoever wins the series will face off against either the Los Angeles Lakers or the Denver Nuggets in the second round.