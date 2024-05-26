Anthony Edwards' Viral Quote Before Minnesota Timberwolves Play Game 3
On Sunday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves will play the Dallas Mavericks (in Texas) for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.
Before the game, Anthony Edwards met with the media and one of his quotes is getting a lot of attention (h/t ESPN's Dave McMenamin).
Edwards: "Ya'll gonna see tonight. It's going to be a lot of shots. I'm going to be super aggressive. I haven't took more than 16 shots in each game."
Edwards finished Game 3 with 21 points, five rebounds, seven assists and one block while shooting 5/17 from the field and 2/7 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
The Timberwolves lost Game 2 by a score of 109-108.
Edwards finished the regular season with averages of 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 79 games.
He led the Timberwolves to the NBA playoffs for the third straight year, and they beat the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets in the first two rounds.
Game 4 of the series will be on Tuesday evening (also in Dallas).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Indiana Pacers.
The Celtics currently have a 3-0 lead over the Pacers with Game 4 on Monday evening in Indiana.
This is the first time since the 2004 season that the Timberwolves have made it to the Western Conference Finals.