Anthony Edwards' Viral Social Media Post After Timberwolves Sweep Suns
On Sunday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Phoenix Suns by a score of 122-116 in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.
All-Star shooting guard Anthony Edwards led the way with 40 points, nine rebounds, six assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 13/23 from the field and 7/13 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
The Timberwolves swept the Suns, and they will now advance to the second round to face off against the Denver Nuggets.
After the game (on Tuesday), Edwards sent out a post on X with four photos.
There were over 33,000 likes in less than 24 hours.
Edwards captioned his post: "PHX was fun"
Edwards had an incredible series and finished the four games with averages of 31.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 51.2% from the field and 43.8% from the three-point range.
The Timberwolves are the third seed in the Western Conference and had a 56-26 record.
They are in the NBA playoffs for the third straight season, but had lost in the first in each of the previous two seasons.
Edwards has established himself as one of the best shooting guards in the NBA (and arguably a top-10 player).
Game 1 of the series against the Nuggets will be on Saturday evening in Denver.
The Nuggets are the second seed in the Western Conference and had a 57-25 record.
They defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round (in five games).