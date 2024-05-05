Anthony Edwards Receives Mind-Boggling Technical Foul During Timberwolves-Nuggets Game
On Saturday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets faced off in Colorado for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.
The Timberwolves won by a score of 106-99 to take a 1-0 lead in the series.
All-Star guard Anthony Edwards was incredible, and finished the night with 43 points, seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 17/29 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
However, Edwards was called for a technical foul during the second half.
A lot of people on social media did not agree with the call (h/t ClutchPoints).
Some of the reactions to the technical foul can be seen below.
Via Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic: "A ridiculous technical foul on Anthony Edwards. You cannot make that call."
Via Sam Quinn of CBS: "That tech was disgraceful, man.
There is not a soul watching this game that thought "wow, I'm offended by that Anthony Edwards stare. I want the outcome of this very close playoff game to potentially hinge on a technical foul because of it.""
Via Trysta Krick of Audacy: "Wow that’s the weakest technical foul I’ve seen"
Game 2 of the series will be on Monday evening (also in Denver).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Dallas Mavericks.
Last season, the Nuggets beat the Timberwolves in the first round (in five games) before winning the title.