Boston Celtics Player Ruled Out For Game 1 Against Cavs
On Tuesday evening, the Boston Celtics will host the Cleveland Cavaliers for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, the Celtics will remain without one of their best players, as 2018 NBA All-Star Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out.
Porzingis also missed Game 5 against the Miami Heat, so this will be his second straight out of the lineup.
Via The Boston Celtics: "#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Cleveland:
Kristaps Porzingis (right soleus strain) - OUT"
Porzingis is in his first season with Boston and averaged 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 57 games.
On Monday, head coach Joe Mazzulla spoke about Porzingis with the media (h/t Celtics on NBC Sports Boston).
Mazzulla: "He seemed to be walking a little bit better. The thing about K.P is he puts the time in. A guy like him every single day he knows exactly what he has to do and he always puts the work in to be ready. Whether he's playing or whether he's coming back from an injury. I just saw him walking a little bit better but I trust his work ethic and I know he's doing everything he can to get back as fast as he can."
The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record.
They beat the Heat in the first round (in five games).
Last season, the Celtics lost in the Eastern Conference Finals.