Boston Celtics Legend Makes Bold Statement Before NBA Finals Game 5
On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks will play Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Massachusetts.
The Celtics have a commanding 3-1 lead in the series, but they are also coming off a 122-84 loss in Game 4.
Before Game 5, Basketball Hall of Famer (and Celtics legend) Paul made a bold statement on FS1's Undisputed.
Pierce: "I think it's a 10 for Boston. I think they gotta get the job done here on their home court. You don't want to give them any hope. Now, the momentum shifts to Dallas if the Celtics lose on their home court."
Pierce also added: "It's a must-win for the Celtics. You don't want to have to take that flight... It would be a brutal three-hour flight to Dallas."
If the Mavs are able to stay alive, Game 6 of the series would be back in Dallas on Thursday evening.
The Mavs were led (in Game 4) by Luka Doncic, who finished with 29 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals while shooting 12/26 from the field.
Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum led Boston with 15 points, five rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 4/10 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range.
The Celtics last won the NBA Championship in 2008 when they beat Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers.
Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Rajon Rondo and Ray Allen were all on the roster.
They made the NBA Finals most recently in 2010 but lost to the Lakers in that series.