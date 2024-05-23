Fastbreak

Boston Celtics Player Ruled Out For Game 2 Against Pacers

Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out for Game 2.

Ben Stinar

Jan 27, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) guard Jaylen Brown (7) and guard Jrue Holiday (4) on the bench during the second half against the LA Clippers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports / Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday evening, the Boston Celtics will host the Indiana Pacers in Massachusetts for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

For the game, the Celtics will remain without one of their best players, as Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out.

The 2018 NBA All-Star has missed each of the previous seven games, so this will be his eighth straight out of the starting lineup.

Via The Boston Celtics: "#NEBHInjuryReport update:

Kristaps Porzingis (right soleus strain) - OUT

Xavier Tillman - AVAILABLE"

Porzingis is in his first season with the Celtics and finished the year with averages of 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 57 games.

The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference and had the best record in the league (64-18).

They beat the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first two rounds of the NBA playoffs.

Porzingis did not appear in the series with the Cavs.

Apr 29, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots over Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) during the first quarter of game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Laughlin-USA TODAY Sports / Michael Laughlin-USA TODAY Sports

Currently, the Celtics lead the Pacers 1-0 after winning Game 1 by a score of 133-128 (in overtime).

Jayson Tatum led the way with 36 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals while shooting 12/26 from the field and 2/8 from the three-point range in 46 minutes of playing time.

Game 3 of the series will be on Saturday evening in Indiana.

Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves. 

Ben Stinar

