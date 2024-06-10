Kristaps Porzingis Injury Update After Boston Celtics Win Game 2
On Sunday evening, the Boston Celtics won Game 2 of the NBA Finals over the Dallas Mavericks (at home) by a score of 105-98.
Kristaps Porzingis finished his night with 12 points, four rebounds, one assist and two blocks while shooting 4/7 from the field in 23 minutes of playing time.
Porzingis had missed ten games in a row befroe returning for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
During Game 2, Porzingis appeared to get hurt, but head coach Joe Mazzulla gave a positive update after the victory (h/t CLNS Media Boston Sports Network).
Reporter: "Did Porzingis re-aggravate the calf? And what's your concern level for him for Game 3?"
Mazzulla: "Zero. He's good."
In addition, Porzingis was asked about the injury (h/t Celtics on NBC Sports Boston).
Porzingis: "I don't think it's anything serious, but will look at it tomorrow and go from there. But all good, I'll be good."
Porzingis is in his first year with Boston and he finished the regular season with averages of 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 57 games.
He is also in the NBA Finals for the first time in his nine-year career.
With the win, the Celtics now have a commanding 2-0 lead in the series.
Games 3 and 4 will be in Dallas (Game 3 is on Wednesday evening).
Porzingis was the fourth pick in the 2015 NBA Draft and has also spent time with the New York Knicks, Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks.