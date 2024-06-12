Latest Kristaps Porzingis Injury Update Before Boston Celtics Play Game 3
On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics will be in Texas to face off against the Dallas Mavericks for Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
For the game, Kristaps Porzingis is listed as questionable, so the Celtics could be without one of their best players.
Via Underdog NBA: "Kristaps Porzingis (foot) questionable for Wednesday."
Porzingis missed ten games in a row before returning for Games 1 and 2 of the Finals.
He finished Game 2 with 12 points, four rebounds, one assist and two blocks while shooting 4/7 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 23 minutes of playing time.
During the game, he got injured, and on Tuesday, the Celtics announced an update.
On Wednesday, Shams Charania reported the latest on FanDuel TV's Run It Back.
Charania: "He is questionable tonight, I think there’s some hope that he’s going to be able to warm up and then see if he can play. He wants to play badly."
Porzingis is in his first year playing for Boston and has been an excellent fit next to superstars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.
The 2018 NBA All-Star finished the regular season with averages of 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 57 games.
The health of Porzingis will be a major factor in the rest of the series.
That said, the Celtics have a commanding 2-0 lead after winning Game 2 by a score of 105-98.