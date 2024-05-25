Boston Celtics Player Ruled Out For Game 3 Against Pacers
On Saturday evening, the Boston Celtics will play the Pacers in Indiana for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
For the game, the Celtics will remain without one of their best players, as Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out.
The 2018 NBA All-Star has missed the previous eight games, so this will be his ninth straight out of the starting lineup.
Via Bobby Manning of Celtics on CLNS: "No surprise, but Kristaps Porzingis traveled to Indy today. Woj has reported that there’s some hope for a G4 return. He’s out tomorrow. Luke Kornet is doubtful with a left wrist sprain."
Porzingis is in his first year playing for the Celtics and finished the regular season with averages of 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 57 games.
He helped them finish as the first seed in the Eastern Conference with the best record in the NBA (64-18).
They beat the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers in the first two rounds of the playoffs.
However, Porzingis did not play in the series with the Cavs.
Game 4 of the series will be on Monday evening (also in Indiana).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Mavs lead the Timberwolves 2-0 with Game 3 on Sunday in Dallas, Texas.
The Celtics are in the Eastern Conference Finals for the third straight season.