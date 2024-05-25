Fastbreak

Boston Celtics Player Ruled Out For Game 3 Against Pacers

The Boston Celtics will remain without one of their best players for Game 3.

Ben Stinar

Dec 17, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Celtics logo is seen before their game against the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Celtics logo is seen before their game against the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports / Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday evening, the Boston Celtics will play the Pacers in Indiana for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

For the game, the Celtics will remain without one of their best players, as Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out.

The 2018 NBA All-Star has missed the previous eight games, so this will be his ninth straight out of the starting lineup.

Via Bobby Manning of Celtics on CLNS: "No surprise, but Kristaps Porzingis traveled to Indy today. Woj has reported that there’s some hope for a G4 return. He’s out tomorrow. Luke Kornet is doubtful with a left wrist sprain."

Porzingis is in his first year playing for the Celtics and finished the regular season with averages of 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 57 games.

He helped them finish as the first seed in the Eastern Conference with the best record in the NBA (64-18).

They beat the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

However, Porzingis did not play in the series with the Cavs.

Apr 27, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) warms-up before game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 27, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) warms-up before game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Game 4 of the series will be on Monday evening (also in Indiana).

Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Mavs lead the Timberwolves 2-0 with Game 3 on Sunday in Dallas, Texas.

Apr 27, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) takes a shot over Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) in the second half during game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 27, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) takes a shot over Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) in the second half during game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Celtics are in the Eastern Conference Finals for the third straight season.

Published
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.