Boston Celtics Star Could Miss Game 3 Against Mavs
On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics will be in Texas to face off against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks for Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
For the game, 2018 NBA All-Star Kristaps Porzingis is on the injury report listed as questionable.
Via The Boston Celtics: "#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Dallas:
Kristaps Porzingis (left posterior tibialis dislocation) - QUESTIONABLE"
Porzingis had missed ten games in a row before playing in each of the first two games of the NBA Finals.
He got injured again in Game 2, and the Celtics announced an update on Tuesday.
Via Bleacher Report: "Kristaps Porzingis is day-to-day after suffering a rare torn medial retinaculum allowing dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon"
Porzingis had an excellent performance in Game 1 where he put up 20 points, six rebounds and three blocks while shooting 8/13 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 21 minutes of playing time.
In Game 2, he finished with 12 points, four rebounds, one assist and two blocks while shooting 4/7 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 23 minutes of playing time.
The Celtics have a commanding 2-0 lead in the series, but the health of Porzingis will be a major factor the rest of the way.
Game 4 of the series will be on Friday evening (also in Dallas, Texas).
The Celtics won their last NBA Championship in 2008 when Hall of Famers Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett were still on the roster.