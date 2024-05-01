Boston Celtics Star Ruled Out For Game 5 Against Heat
On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics will host the Miami Heat for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Celtics will be without one of their best players, as 2018 NBA All-Star Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out.
Via ESPN's Tim Bontemps: "The Celtics say Kristaps Porzingis is out with a soleus strain — the same injury Giannis Antetokounmpo has missed the entire Bucks-Pacers series so far with."
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski also added more details.
Wojnarowski: "Celtics C Kristaps Porzingis is expected to miss a minimum of several games with the right soleus strain, sources tell ESPN."
Porzingis is in his first season with the Celtics, and averaged 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 57 games.
The Celtics finished as the first seed in the Eastern Conference (and the best team in the NBA) with a 64-18 record.
They are coming off a season where they lost to the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals (in Game 7).
The Celtics currently lead the series 3-1, and most recently beat the Heat by a score of 102-88.
Porzingis finished with seven points and three rebounds while shooting 1/5 from the field in 14 minutes of playing time (before getting hurt).
Game 6 would be on Friday evening in Miami.
Whoever wins the series will face off against either the Orlando Magic or the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round.