NBA Champion Ripped Jayson Tatum After Boston Celtics Lost Game 2
UPDATE: The Celtics won Game 3 by a score of 106-93, and Jayson Tatum led the way with 33 points.
Kendrick Perkins sent out a post on X following the victory.
Perkins: "Completely different Celtics team when Tatum decides to be Powerful instead of Popular. Finally ARRIVED to the Playoffs and did it in Great Fashion on the road where Superstars supposed to show up. Carry on…"
On Saturday evening, the Boston Celtics are playing the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.
The Celtics are coming off a disappointing 118-94 loss (at home) in Game 2.
After Game 2, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins spoke about Jayson Tatum on First Take (h/t ClutchPoints).
Perkins: "I'm so over Jayson Tatum. When is Jayson Tatum gonna arive? This is my thing with Jayson Tatum. He talked about this in interviews, he talked about how he couldn't wait for this moment, how nothing in the regular season mattered to him. He just couldn’t wait to get to the postseason. Well, damn it, it’s here. What are you going to do about it?"
Tatum finished Game 2 with 25 points, seven rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 7/17 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
The series is currently tied at 1-1 after the teams split Games 1 and 2 in Boston.
Tatum finished the regular season with averages of 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 74 games.
The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference and had the best record in the league (64-18).
They have made the Eastern Conference Finals five times in the previous seven times, but have been unable to win a title since the 2008 season when Paul Pierce was still on the roster.