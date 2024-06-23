BREAKING: Boston Celtics NBA Champion Will Be A Free Agent
Oshae Brissett is coming off his sixth year in the NBA and his first playing for the Boston Celtics.
The former Syracuse star finished the regular season with averages of 3.7 points and 2.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range in 55 games.
On Sunday, Keith Smith of Spotrac reported that Brissett will opt out of his contract and become a free agent.
Via Smith: "Oshae Brissett is declining his $2.5M player option with the Boston Celtics for the 2024-25 season, a league source told @spotrac. Brissett will now be an unrestricted free agent this summer."
Before joining Boston, Brissett played his first five seasons with the Indiana Pacers.
He has career averages of 6.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 41.6% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 227 regular season games.
The 26-year-old has also appeared in 10 NBA playoff games.
As for the Celtics, they are coming off a sensational year where they were the first seed in the Eastern Conference with the best record in the NBA (64-18).
They beat the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers in the first three rounds of the NBA playoffs.
The Celtics then defeated the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Finals to win the 2024 NBA Championship.
They won their first title since the 2008 season when Hall of Famers Ray Allen, Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce were still on the roster.