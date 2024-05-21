BREAKING: Boston Celtics Player Ruled Out For Game 1 Due To Personal Reasons
On Tuesday evening, the Boston Celtics will host the Indiana Pacers in Massachusetts for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
For the game, the Celtics will be without Xavier Tillman, as he has been ruled out due to personal reasons.
Via Zack Cox of NESN: "Per the Celtics: Xavier Tillman won't play tonight vs. Indiana due to personal reasons.
Limits Boston's frontcourt depth a bit, but Tillman hasn't played much in these playoffs (no minutes since Game 2 vs. Cavs)."
Tillman is in his first season with the Celtics after getting traded (via the Memphis Grizzlies).
He finished the regular season with averages of 5.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 24.7% from the three-point range in 54 games.
The 25-year-old was the 35th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Michigan State and is in his fourth season in the league.
The Celtics are coming off an incredible regular season where they were the first seed in the Eastern Conference with the best record in the NBA (64-18).
They have defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat in the first two rounds of the NBA playoffs.
This is their third straight year in the Conference Finals.
Whoever wins the series (between the Celtics and Pacers) will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves.
That series will begin with Game 1 on Wednesday evening at the Target Center in Minnesota.