BREAKING: Denver Nuggets NBA Champion Injured In Game 5 Against Lakers
UPDATE: Caldwell-Pope has returned to the game (h/t Underdog NBA).
UPDATE: Caldwell-Pope went back to the locker room (h/t Underdog NBA).
UPDATE: The Denver Nuggets have announced an update.
Via The Denver Nuggets: "Injury Update: KCP is questionable to return to tonight's game with a left ankle sprain."
On Monday evening, the Denver Nuggets are playing the Los Angeles Lakers (at home) for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.
During the first quarter, two-time NBA Champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had to be helped to the locker room.
He has played seven minutes and has one assist while shooting 0/2 from the field.
Via ClutchPoints: "Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has checked out of the game and was leaning on a Nuggets staffer to keep weight off his leg as he limped back to the locker room."
Caldwell-Pope has become one of the most important role players on the team, and finished the regular season with averages of 10.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 40.6% from the three-point range in 76 games.
The Nuggets currently have a 3-1 lead over the Lakers, so a victory on Monday would conclude the series.
Most recently, the Nuggets lost Game 4 (in Los Angeles) by a score of 119-108.
Caldwell-Pope had 14 points, two rebounds, three assists and four steals while shooting 6/8 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
If the Lakers win, Game 5 of the series will be on Thursday evening in Los Angeles.
The winner of the series will advance to the second and face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves.