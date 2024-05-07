BREAKING: Denver Nuggets Star Reportedly Fined $100,000 By NBA
On Monday evening, the Denver Nuggets lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 106-90 in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series.
The Nuggets now trail the Timberwolves 2-0 in the series, as they lost both games on their home floor in Denver.
During the game, star point guard Jamal Murray was seen throwing a heat pack on to the floor (h/t Rob Perez).
Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that Murray will not be suspended, but he is going to be fined a large sum of money.
Via Charania: "Sources: The NBA is fining Nuggets star Jamal Murray for substantial amount after throwing heat pad and towel on court toward official Monday night. No suspension."
Via Charania: "NBA fine amount for Jamal Murray: $100,000, per sources."