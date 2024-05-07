Fastbreak

BREAKING: Denver Nuggets Star Reportedly Fined $100,000 By NBA

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Jamal Murray has been fined by the NBA.

Ben Stinar

Oct 24, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) walks the Larry O
Oct 24, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) walks the Larry O / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

On Monday evening, the Denver Nuggets lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 106-90 in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series.

The Nuggets now trail the Timberwolves 2-0 in the series, as they lost both games on their home floor in Denver.

During the game, star point guard Jamal Murray was seen throwing a heat pack on to the floor (h/t Rob Perez).

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that Murray will not be suspended, but he is going to be fined a large sum of money.

Via Charania: "Sources: The NBA is fining Nuggets star Jamal Murray for substantial amount after throwing heat pad and towel on court toward official Monday night. No suspension."

Via Charania: "NBA fine amount for Jamal Murray: $100,000, per sources."

Published
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR