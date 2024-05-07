BREAKING: Jamal Murray's Final Status For Timberwolves-Nuggets Game
Jamal Murray is available for Game 2.
On Monday evening, the Denver Nuggets will host the Minnesota Timberwolves for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, the Nuggets will have one of their best players in the starting lineup, as star point guard Jamal Murray has been upgraded to available.
Via Denver Nuggets: "Injury Update:
AVAILABLE:
Jamal Murray (Left Calf Strain)
OUT:
Vlatko Čančar (Left Knee Surgery)"
