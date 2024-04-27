BREAKING: James Harden Moved Ahead Of Magic Johnson On All-Time NBA List
On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Clippers faced off against the Dallas Mavericks in Texas for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
The Clippers lost by a score of 101-90, so the Mavs now have a 2-1 lead in the series.
Despite the loss, 2018 MVP James Harden had a productive game with 21 points, two rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block while shooting 7/13 from the field and 5/8 from the three-point range in 44 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history by moving ahead of Hall of Famer Magic Johnson (3,701) for 16th on the all-time playoff points list.
Following Johnson, the next player for Harden to pass will be Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon (3,755).
Via The NBA: "Congrats to @JHarden13 of the @LAClippers for moving up to 16th on the all-time playoff POINTS list!"
Harden is in his first season with the Clippers and averaged 16.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 42.8% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 72 games.
The Clippers are the fourth seed in the Western Conference and had a 51-31 record.
They won Game 1 of the series (at home), but have now lost each of the last two.
Game 4 of the series will be on Sunday afternoon (also in Dallas, Texas).
On the road, the Clippers have gone 26-16 in 42 games.
Meanwhile, the Mavs are 26-16 in 42 games on their home floor.