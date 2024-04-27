Fastbreak

BREAKING: James Harden Moved Ahead Of Magic Johnson On All-Time NBA List

James Harden made NBA history during Friday's game.

Ben Stinar

Nov 14, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) during the first quarter
Nov 14, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) during the first quarter / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Clippers faced off against the Dallas Mavericks in Texas for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.

The Clippers lost by a score of 101-90, so the Mavs now have a 2-1 lead in the series.

Despite the loss, 2018 MVP James Harden had a productive game with 21 points, two rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block while shooting 7/13 from the field and 5/8 from the three-point range in 44 minutes of playing time.

He also made NBA history by moving ahead of Hall of Famer Magic Johnson (3,701) for 16th on the all-time playoff points list.

Following Johnson, the next player for Harden to pass will be Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon (3,755).

Via The NBA: "Congrats to @JHarden13  of the @LAClippers for moving up to 16th on the all-time playoff POINTS list!"

Harden is in his first season with the Clippers and averaged 16.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 42.8% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 72 games.

The Clippers are the fourth seed in the Western Conference and had a 51-31 record.

They won Game 1 of the series (at home), but have now lost each of the last two.

Apr 26, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) reacts
Apr 26, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) reacts / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Game 4 of the series will be on Sunday afternoon (also in Dallas, Texas).

On the road, the Clippers have gone 26-16 in 42 games.

Meanwhile, the Mavs are 26-16 in 42 games on their home floor.

