BREAKING: Miami Heat Player Ruled Out Due To Personal Reasons
On Saturday evening, the Miami Heat will host the Boston Celtics in Florida for Game 3 of their of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Heat will be without one of their best role players, as Delon Wright has been ruled out due to personal reasons.
Via The Miami Heat: "UPDATE: Delon Wright (personal family matter) has been ruled out of tonight’s game."
Wright is in his first year with Miami and finished the regular season with averages of 4.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 39.4% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 47 games.
In Game 1 of the series with Boston, he had 17 points, one rebound, three assists and two steals while shooting 6/7 from the field and 5/5 from the three-point range in 26 minutes of playing time.
The series is currently tied up at 1-1 after the Heat won Game 2 by a score of 111-101.
Tyler Herro led the way with 24 points, five rebounds, 14 assists and one steal while shooting 7/13 from the field and 6/11 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
The Heat are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 46-36 record (they beat the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament).
At home, they have gone 23-19 in 42 games in Miami.
As for the Celtics, they had the best record in the NBA (64-18).
On the road, they have gone 27-14 in the 41 games they have played away from Boston.