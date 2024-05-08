BREAKING: New York Knicks Player Will Miss Remainder Of NBA Playoffs
UPDATE: SNY's Ian Begley reported that Mitchell Robinson is still with the team and supporting them from the bench (in Game 2).
Via Begley: "Mitchell Robinson is supporting his teammates from the Knicks bench here tonight, a day after he was ruled out for 6-8 weeks with a stress injury to his left ankle."
On Wednesday evening, the New York Knicks will host the Indiana Pacers for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, the Knicks will be without Mitchell Robinson, and it's now been announced that he will likely miss the remainder of the NBA playoffs.
Via New York Knicks PR: "Mitchell Robinson sustained a stress injury to his left ankle and will be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks."
Based on the announcement, the earliest that Robinson would be re-evaluated would be Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
Robinson played 31 regular season with games with averages of 5.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 57.5% from the field.
He is the team's best rim protector (and one of their top defenders).
The Knicks are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They defeated Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round (in six games).
Robinson has spent his entire six-year career with New York and helped them reach the postseason three times.
His career averages are 8.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 70.1% from the field in 320 games.