New York Knicks And Indiana Pacers Game 6 Injury Reports
On Friday evening, the Indiana Pacers will host the New York Knicks in Indianapolis for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).
The Knicks have ruled out OG Anunoby, Bojan Bogdanovic, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson.
Meanwhile, the Pacers will be without Bennedict Mathurin.
The Knicks currently lead the Pacers 3-2, so they can end the series with a victory on Friday.
However, if the Pacers are able to win, Game 7 would be on Sunday evening at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Most recently, the Knicks won Game 5 (at home) by a score of 121-91.
All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson led the way with 44 points, four rebounds and seven assists while shooting 18/35 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 43 minutes of playing time.
The Knicks are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round (in six games).
As for the Pacers, they are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They beat the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round (in five games).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and face off against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.
The Celtics beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round (in five games).
They are in the Conference Finals for the third straight year (and sixth time in the previous eight seasons).