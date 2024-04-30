BREAKING: New York Knicks Player Reportedly Out For Remainder Of NBA Playoffs
On Tuesday evening, the New York Knicks will host the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, Bojan Bogdanovic has been ruled out (he also missed the last game on Sunday).
Via SNY's Ian Begley on Monday: "Knicks are listing Mitchell Robinson (left ankle) as questionable, Jalen Brunson as probable (right knee contusion) and Bojan Bogdanovic (foot contusion) as out for Game 5, per NBA injury report."
Now, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that Bogdanovic will miss the remainder of the NBA playoffs.
Via Charania: "New York Knicks forward Bojan Bogdanovic will undergo season-ending surgeries to repair foot and wrist injuries, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Bogdanovic played a key scoring role off the Knicks bench since coming over in deadline day trade from Detroit."
Bogdanovic finished the regular season with averages of 15.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range in 57 regular season games.
He had been expected to be a huge addition to the Knicks for the postseason.
The Knicks are the second seed in the Eastern Conference after finishing the regular season with a 50-32 record.
They are in the NBA playoffs for the second straight season.
Currently, the Knicks have a 3-1 lead over the 76ers, so they can end the series with a victory on Tuesday.
Game 6 would be on Thursday evening at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.