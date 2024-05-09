BREAKING: OG Anunoby's Injury Status In Pacers-Knicks Game
UPDATE: OG Anunoby has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.
On Wednesday evening, the New York Knicks are playing the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series
During the second half, star forward OG Anunoby went to the locker room with an injury.
The former Indiana Hoosier has 28 points, four rebounds, three assists and one block while shooting 10/19 from the field and 4/7 from the three-point range in his first 28 minutes of playing time.
Via SNY's Ian Begley: "OG Anunoby is headed back to the locker room. Seems to be holding his left hamstring. He has 28 points so far in Game 2."
Anunoby was traded to the Knicks during the middle of the season (via the Toronto Raptors).
He finished the regular season with averages of 14.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 50 games.
The Knicks are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They are in the NBA playoffs for the second straight year, and beat the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round (in six games).
As for the Pacers, they are the sixth seed with a 47-35 record.
They beat the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round (in six games).
Game 3 of the series will be on Friday evening when the teams travel to Indiana.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and face off against the Cavs or Celtics.