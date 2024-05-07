BREAKING: Rudy Gobert's Final Status For Timberwolves-Nuggets Game 2
Rudy Gobert has been ruled out for Game 2.
In this story:
On Monday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves will be in Colorado to face off against the Denver Nuggets for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, the Timberwolves will be without one of their best players, as three-time NBA All-Star Rudy Gobert has been ruled out.
Via Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium: "Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (personal reasons) is OUT for Game 2 vs. Nuggets. Gobert had birth of his first child."
Published