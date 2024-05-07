BREAKING: Victor Wembanyama Made NBA History
Victor Wembanyama had a lot of hype coming into the NBA after being selected with the first pick in the Draft last summer.
The 20-year-old had an incredible second half of the season, and finished the year with averages of 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 71 games.
On Monday night, the NBA announced that Wembanyama has won the Rookie of The Year.
Via NBA Communications: "Victor Wembanyama is the first player from France to win the Kia NBA Rookie of the Year Award. He is also the third player to earn the honor with the Spurs, joining David Robinson (1989-90) and Tim Duncan (1997-98)."
In addition, Wembanyama was the sixth player in history to win the award unanimously.
He joins Ralph Sampson, David Robinson, Blake Griffin, Damian Lillard and Karl-Anthony Towns.
Via NBA History: "Wemby is the 6th-ever unanimous , joining:
Ralph Sampson (1983-84)
David Robinson (1989-90)
Blake Griffin (2010-11)
Damian Lillard (2012-13)
Karl-Anthony Towns (2015-16)"
The Spurs had a tough season finishing as the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.
They are in rebuilding mode and have missed the NBA playoffs in each of the previous five seasons.
That said, Wembanyama has the potential to be the best player in the NBA one day, so they have one of the brightest futures in the league.
Prior to their struggles in recent years, the Spurs had won five NBA Championships from 1999-2014.