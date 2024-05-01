BREAKING: Tyrese Haliburton's Final Status For Bucks-Pacers Game 5
On Tuesday evening, the Indiana Pacers will be in Milwaukee to play the Bucks for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Pacers will have their best player in the starting lineup, as All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton is available.
Via Underdog NBA: "Tyrese Haliburton (back) listed available to play Tuesday."
Haliburton finished the regular season with averages of 20.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 69 games.
The Pacers are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They are in the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.
The Pacers have a 3-1 lead in the series, so they can advance to the second round with a victory on Tuesday.
Most recently, the Pacers won Game 4 by a score of 126-113.
Haliburton finished with 24 points, four rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 8/16 from the field and 5/12 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
If the Bucks are able to avoid elimination, Game 6 of the series would be on Thursday evening in Indiana.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the second round and face off against either the New York Knicks or the Philadelphia 76ers (the Knicks lead 3-1 with Game 5 on Tuesday).
Last season, the Bucks lost to Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in the first-round (in five games).