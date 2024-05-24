Fastbreak

BREAKING: Tyrese Haliburton's Injury Status In Pacers-Celtics Game

Tyrese Haliburton got injured during Game 2.

Ben Stinar

May 21, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after his three point basket against the Boston Celtics in the third quarter during game one of the eastern conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
On Thursday evening, the Indiana Pacers are playing the Boston Celtics for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

During the fourth quarter, All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton got injured and he will not return for the rest of the night.

He finished the game with 10 points, four rebounds, eight assists and one steal while shooting 4/8 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.

Via The Indiana Pacers: "Injury Update: Tyrese Haliburton (left leg soreness) will not return to tonight's game."

Haliburton is coming off a sensational regular season where he averaged 20.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 69 games.

The Pacers are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 47-35 record.

They beat the Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks in the first two rounds.

The Pacers trail the Celtics 1-0 after losing the first game (in overtime) by a score of 133-128.

Haliburton finished the game with 25 points, three rebounds, ten assists, three steals and one block while shooting 8/18 from the field and 6/14 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.

Game 3 of the series will be on Saturday evening in Indiana.

May 21, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) dribbles the ball against Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) in overtime for game one of the eastern conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves. 

The Mavs lead the Timberwolves 1-0 with Game 2 on Friday evening in Minnesota.

