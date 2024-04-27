Brooklyn Nets Player Was Paid Nearly $3 Million By The Phoenix Suns This Season
Keon Johnson appeared in five games for the Brooklyn Nets this season.
The former Tennessee star averaged 6.2 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 38.1% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range.
Over the offseason, Johnson was traded (via the Portland Trail Blazers) to the Phoenix Suns.
However, the Suns waived Johnson, and since he still had money on his contract, they paid him $2.8 million this season (h/t Sam Yip of HoopsHype and Spotrac).
Johnson was the 21st pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and has played three seasons in the league with the Los Angeles, Clippers, Portland Trail Blazers and Brooklyn Nets.
His career averages are 5.9 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 36.3% from the field and 34.6% from the three-point range in 82 regular season games.
He will be a restricted free agent over the offseason.
Since Johnson is only 22 (and a recent first-round pick), he could be a good addition for a team that is in rebuilding mode.
As for the Nets, they had a tough season and finished as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-50 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs (and the play-in tournament).
Meanwhile, the Suns finished as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
They are currently down 3-0 to Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in their first-round playoff series.
Game 4 of the series will be on Sunday evening (in Arizona).