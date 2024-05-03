Carmelo Anthony's Viral Post On X After Knicks-76ers Series
On Thursday evening, the New York Knicks advanced to the second round of the NBA playoffs with a 118-115 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center.
The Knicks won the series 4-2, and they will now face off against the Indiana Pacers.
After the big win, former Knicks star Carmelo Anthony sent out a post on X.
There were 10,000 likes and 320,000 impressions in less than 12 hours.
Anthony wrote: "Let’s go @nyknicks 🫡"
The Knicks are in the NBA playoffs for the second straight season and are coming off a year where they lost to the Miami Heat (in six games).
They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 50-32 record.
All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson had an incredible series, and finished Game 6 with 41 points, three rebounds and 12 assists while shooting 13/27 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range in 44 minutes of playing time.
As for the Pacers, they are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 47-35 record.
They beat the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round (in six games).
The franchise is in the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season when Victor Oladipo was still on the roster.
Meanwhile, Anthony is one of the best players to ever play for the Knicks.
The ten-time NBA All-Star retired last year, and has also spent time with the OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.