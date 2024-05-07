Cleveland Cavaliers And Boston Celtics Game 1 Injury Reports
On Tuesday evening, the Boston Celtics will host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Massachusetts for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).
The Cavs have ruled out Ty Jerome, Craig Porter Jr. and Dean Wade.
Meanwhile, 2022 NBA All-Star Jarrett Allen is listed as questionable.
He has missed each of the previous three games, so this would be his fourth straight out of the lineup (if he doesn't play).
As for the Celtics, 2018 NBA All-Star Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out, while the rest of the roster is available for the game.
The Cavs are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record.
They defeated the Orlando Magic in the first round (in seven games).
This is their second straight season in the NBA playoffs, and the Cavs are coming off a year where they lost to the New York Knicks in the first round.
Meanwhile, the Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record.
They beat the Miami Heat in the first round (in five games).
The franchise has been to the Eastern Conference Finals five times in the previous seven seasons, and reached the 2022 NBA Finals.
Game 2 of the series will be on Thursday evening (also in Boston, Massachusetts).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and face off against the Indiana Pacers or the New York Knicks.