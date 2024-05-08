Chet Holmgren's Alley-Oop Dunk Went Viral In Mavs-Thunder Game 1
On Tuesday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder are playing the Dallas Mavericks (at home) for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.
During the first half, star rookie Chet Holmgren had a huge highlight that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "Chet up TOP from Giddey 🤝💪"
Holmgren is coming off a fantastic regular season where he averaged 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.3 blocks per contest while shooting 53.0% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in 82 games.
He was the second pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, but did not appear in a game during the 2022-23 season.
The Thunder are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round (in four games).
Holmgren had 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists while shooting 5/12 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range in the closeout game.
This is the first time the Thunder have made the NBA playoffs since the 2020 season.
As for the Mavs, they are the fifth seed in the Western Conference and had a 50-32 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round (in five games).
In 2022, the Mavs reached the Western Conference Finals, but they missed the postseason in 2023.
Game 2 of the series will be on Thursday evening (also in Oklahoma City).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals.