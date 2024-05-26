Chicago Bulls Player Reportedly Will Be On The Trading Block
Zach LaVine is coming off a season where he only appeared in 25 games due to injury.
He finished with averages of 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.9% from the three-point range.
During the season, there had been speculation about LaVine potentially being traded.
On Sunday, Evan Sidery of Forbes and FanSided noted that the Bulls will likely look to move LaVine again this summer.
Via Sidery: "The Bulls will attempt to trade Zach LaVine this offseason, but his market appears to be severely limited.
Only one team reportedly showed interest in LaVine at the deadline, the Pistons, but they will likely pivot with GM Troy Weaver’s future with the organization seriously in doubt.
LaVine’s contract is viewed as an albatross with $138 million remaining over the next three years.
Chicago might have to attach an asset to get off LaVine at this rate."
LaVine was the 13th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft out of UCLA.
He has played ten seasons for the Bulls and Timberwolves.
His career averages are 20.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 580 regular seasons.
However, LaVine has only made the NBA playoffs one time.
The Bulls lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the 2022 postseason.
As for the Bulls, they are coming off a year where they missed the NBA playoffs after losing to the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament.